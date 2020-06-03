Affordable housing for seniors opens in West Dayton, provides hope and unity for community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On the west side of Dayton, the opening of the Omega Senior Lofts has been 15 years in the making.

Wednesday, the first resident received her keys and moved into the independent living facility built for low-income senior households.

“People would stop me as construction was being done and say ‘I’m so happy something is being done on this side of town'” said Vanessa Ward, president of the Omega Community Development Corporation (CDC).

The land was purchased by Omega Baptist Church in 2005. It was formally a seminary. But after years of no development, Vanessa and Daryl Ward started dreaming of new plans for the space.

Now they’ve partnered with many community organizations including MVAH partners to fund and construct the 81-unit facility for seniors over the age of 55.

“That’s a demographic that is really suffering for affordable housing throughout this city as well as the country,” explained Vanessa Ward.

Now, on a side of town that has been left without new developments in recent years, it is allowing an opportunity for more than a hundred seniors to keep their investments in the community.

“This is a bright shining star saying this community deserves the best. That’s what this building represents,” said Vanessa Ward. “There’s no racial barrier for anyone who will be living in this facility. I’m hoping that this becomes the symbol of unity.”

For more information on Omega CDC and the Senior Lofts, click here.