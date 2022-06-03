DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will be kicking off Pride Month with an event on Courthouse Square in Dayton.

According to the Facebook event page, on June 3 at 6 p.m. an “Affair on The Square” pride event will take place. Pride events will continue on Saturday starting at noon and Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

The event page said the evening will be full of entertainment and live performances including Shane Lightcap on dueling pianos, Kyleen Downes and The Rubi Girls. There will also be food trucks and a beer truck.

On Saturday, there will be a parade and festival. On Sunday, there will be PFLAG’s Running at 9 a.m. and the Rubi Girls Benefit at 1 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public.

For more information on the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, click here.