DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some residents in the Beavercreek area may find themselves waking up unable to turn the lights on.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 223 customers are out of power as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, tells 2 NEWS that crews with AES Ohio are out in the Beavercreek area trying to isolate an outage issue. Kabel did not provide an estimated time of when power may be returned to customers.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

If you would like to report an outage in your area, contact AES Ohio.