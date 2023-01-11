DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is warning customers about a potential door-to-door scam in the Miami Valley.

According to a Facebook post by AES Ohio, people claiming to be with AES Ohio are going to houses with an offer of lowering monthly bills.

AES Ohio said if contractors or employees visit customers’ homes, they will be carrying an AES Ohio badge.

According to AES Ohio’s website, there have been numerous reports of scams.

If you think you have been targeted by one of these scams, AES Ohio asked that you notify them by calling 800-433-8500 for residential customers and 800-253-5801 for business customers.