DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With a heatwave hitting the Dayton area this week, AES Ohio has published a list of ways you can save money, and reduce energy use.

According to a release by AES Ohio, the company is taking steps to make sure the utility network is reliable under high load conditions, however, some precautions will not only help this along, but also help you save money.

During the heatwave, AES Ohio recommends the following:

Turn air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Keep curtains closed during the day on the sunny side of the house.

Make sure cooling vents are open and unobstructed.

Avoid using unnecessary appliances.

Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 p.m., after the hottest part of the day.

Minimize electricity use, between the hours of noon-6 p.m.

Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.

For more tips on how to save money on your electric bill, visit AES Ohio online here.