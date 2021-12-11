MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio is seeing outages as severe weather threats continue across the Miami Valley.

At 12:30 am, a tornado watch was issued for most of the Miami Valley, Storm Team 2 meteorologists say. Affected counties include Montgomery, Butler, Miami, Warren, Darke, Miami, Shelby, Greene, Preble, and several others.

But even if no tornado develops, thunderstorms and strong winds are still causing many homes to lose power. As of 4:30 am, AES Ohio reported that over 900 Miami Valley customers have lost power.

Darke and Mercer County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4 am and may see gusts up to 60 mph.

After the thunderstorms die out, these areas will still be under a Wind Advisory for 50-60 mph wind gusts.