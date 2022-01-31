DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is expected to get some winter weather this week. Ahead of the possible storms, AES Ohio is making preparations and giving tips so you can stay safe.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Miami Valley that will be in effect Wednesday, February 2 at 5 p.m. through Friday morning. Heavy accumulations of snow is possible – four to six inches – and ice of two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. NWS said power outages and tree damage are likely because of the ice, and travel “could be nearly impossible.”

AES Ohio said in a release Monday that crews are preparing for possible severe weather and are ready to respond if power outages occur. The company is also urging its customers to “put safety first, be weather aware and avoid unnecessary travel during dangerous conditions.”

The company said you should take these precautions before the storm:

Have your emergency storm kit readily available. Prepare your kit with an emergency radio (battery powered or solar charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first aid kit, non-perishable food items, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities

Develop an emergency plan that addresses any special medical needs or medications you or your family members have. Call your local emergency management office to discuss necessary arrangements

Be prepared. Bookmark the AES Ohio’s Outage Center on your mobile device for quick access to report outages and get updates on our outage map. If your power goes out, report it immediately.

If your power does go out, AES Ohio said you should do the following:

Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, space heaters, water heater and water pump. Leave on one lamp to know when power has been restored

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours

Open your blinds during the day, cover windows with drapes at night and gather in a central room where there is an alternative heat source, such as a fireplace. Provide ample ventilation and ensure plenty of distance from your home or work when using portable generators

If the indoor temperature drops to 55 degrees Fahrenheit or below, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing

Customers can report downed power lines and outages at aesohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). For more information on preparing for winter weather, visit aes-ohio.com/cold-weather-tips.