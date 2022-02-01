DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio is preparing for the possibility of severe weather later in the week.

AES Ohio urged people to put safety first and to avoid unnecessary travel during dangerous conditions. They said to plan ahead by making emergency kits, discussing emergency plans and knowing where their fuse boxes or circuit breakers are.

AES Ohio listed the following winter preparedness tips:

Before the storm:

Have your emergency kit ready – include an emergency radio (battery powered or solar charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first aid kit, non-perishable food, water, face coverings, hand sanatizer, batteries and other necessities

Develop an emergency plan – be sure to address any special medical needs or medications you or your family has

Be prepared – check outages on the AES Ohio’s Outage Center page and report your outage immediately

If your power goes out:

Turn off all appliances, including your furnace, space heaters, water heater, and water pump

Leave one lamp on to know when power has been restored, avoiding a circuit overload

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed

Open your blinds during the day and cover windows with drapes at night

If indoor temperature drops to 55°F, open faucets slightly to prevent pipes from freezing

Remain patient

For more tips and resources, visit aes-ohio.com/cold-weather-tips.

AES Ohio said customers can report downed power lines and outages online at aes-ohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). Customers can also stay updated on outages by following AES Ohio on social media.