AES Ohio’s outage map reports that as of slightly after noon Monday, June 12, just 347 customers are still without power after Sunday night’s storms.

A tweet earlier Monday put the peak outage at nearly 6,000 customers, with most of those outages caused by downed trees or tree limbs.

Crews worked through the night on restoration efforts following severe storms with damaging wind gusts exceeding 70mph. Nearly 6,000 customers were impacted with 677 remaining. A majority of the damage consisted of trees down on power lines. AES Ohio

Crews from the National Weather Service visiting the Miami and Champaign county areas Monday confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Sunday evening near Tipp City and Christiansburg.