CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio announced that customers in northeast Champaign County could be out of power for up to 48 hours.

According to AES Ohio, around 2,600 customers in northeast Champaign County will be without power for up to 48 hours.

If you need shelter, Champaign County EMA suggested that you try to relocate with family or friends. If you are unable to relocate, citizens with medical concerns can take shelter at the North Lewisburg Municipal Building located at 60 E. Maple St. All others can take shelter at Triad Middle School located at 7941 Brush Lake Rd.

Meals will be served Wednesday and Thursday at both locations.

Champaign County EMA said that if you plan to shelter overnight, bring a pillow and blanket as cots will be provided.

If you need assistance or information, call 937-747-3645.