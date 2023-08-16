DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In a case of “meet the new boss, same as the old boss,” AES has tabbed Ken Zagzebski, the former president of Dayton Power & Light, as the new AES Ohio president and CEO.

Zagzebski, who joined AES in 2007, was president of DP&L from 2013 until 2018. He concurrently served as CEO of DP&L’s sister utility Indianapolis Power & Light, a role he began in 2011. (Both local utilities were rebranded with AES names in 2018.)

He shifts to the role from his previous position of COO of AES’ domestic renewables division.

“I am rejoining AES Ohio at a time when we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us to

serve our customers in more personalized ways and make investments that will accelerate the

growth happening here in the Dayton region,” Zagzebski said in a statement.

Ahmed Pasha, who had filled in as AES Ohio’s interim president/CEO, will return to his normal role as AES’ CFO of U.S. Utilities.