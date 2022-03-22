DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio has joined the National Electric Highway Coalition with the goal of deploying electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure.

According to AES Ohio, creating more infrastructure for electric vehicles will ensure a seamless transition to electric vehicles for drivers. More infrastructure will also support the growing number of electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles are the future and we look forward to accelerating adoption by working with members of the Electric Highway Coalition to support a network of convenient fast-charging options for drivers as they travel across Ohio and beyond,” said Kristina Lund, AES US Utilities President and CEO. “This partnership will expand our ability to provide customers with opportunities to utilize electric vehicles in their everyday lives.”

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) estimated that by 2030, more than 100,000 electric vehicle fast-charging ports will be needed to support the 22 million vehicles projected to be on US roads. EEI also said the main concern for electric vehicle drivers is the availability of charging ports for long road trips.

AES Ohio said it has $5.1 million available for electric vehicle charging rebates.

“With the utility’s knowledge of the electrical grid, AES Ohio is uniquely positioned to help ensure EV programs are convenient, easy to use and cost-effective for customers,” said AES Ohio.

For more information, visit aes-ohio.com