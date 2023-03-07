DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is working with the University of Dayton to develop the next generation of public servants.

The AES Ohio Foundation is providing $25,000 each to the Statehouse Civic Scholars program, an eight-week, summer residential internship opportunity in Columbus, and DC Flyers, a similar program in the nation’s capital.

“The support of these and similar UD programs from generous organizations like the AES Ohio Foundation and others help break down financial barriers to experiential learning, such as living expenses for a summer away from home, for our students,” University of Dayton Vice President for Advancement Chris Morrison said.

“We are thankful for AES Ohio’s long-standing partnership and support, which includes all 13 years of the Statehouse Civic Scholars program.”

The foundation also donated an additional $4,000 to the University’s general fund.