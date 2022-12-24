Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The frigid temperatures have impacted the Miami Valley and power outages have been seen across the area since the winter storm hit.

AES Ohio is asking customers to conserve and reduce their usage of power until 10 a.m. on Christmas Day due to the high demand from the below-zero temperatures we all have experienced, a release says.

PJM Interconnect, the regional electricity grid operator for 13 states including Ohio requested for member utilities like AES Ohio to encourage people to voluntarily conserve their electricity.

AES Ohio says there are three things you can do in order to help in the initiative. If you are able to, you can set your thermostat lower than normal, health permitting. Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment or appliances that are not in use can also help.

If you need to use major electric appliances like ovens, dishwashers or dryers, you can take action to delay the use until after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, according to a release.

We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure

the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps. Public conservation can make a difference, and every little bit counts. President and CEO of AES Ohio, Kristina Lund

There is a chance, however, that some customers may experience their power to be shut off temporarily if additional measures are needed. AES says the temporary emergency interruptions of service would last until the normal operations of the power grid would resume.

For more information regarding the recommended conservation of power, you can read the statement from AES Ohio here.