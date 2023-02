Power outage warning banner. Power outage icon and sign on a black and yellow vector background. Blackout poster. Vector illustration EPS10.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than a thousand AES Ohio customers have been left without power in the Miami Valley on Thursday night.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the majority of the outages are happening near and in the Dayton area.

1,225 customers have been left without power as of 9:45 p.m. It is unknown at this time when power will return to customers.

