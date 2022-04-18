DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is celebrating National Lineman Appreciation Day.

National Lineman Day is April 18, and AES Ohio is celebrating the hard work, innovation and dedication of America’s electrical lineworkers.

“AES Ohio linemen work round the clock, often in severe weather and hazardous conditions, going above and beyond to power our community,” said Kathy Storm, Vice President, AES Smart Grid and Ohio T&D Operations. “Lineworkers work with thousands of volts of electricity, high atop power lines 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They’re seldom recognized for the incredible work they do.”

AES Ohio said that over the course of six years, a fully qualified AES Ohio lineworker completes extensive field training, classroom learning and testing.

AES Ohio encouraged the community to honor lineworkers by taking a moment to thank them. The company said you can use #ThankALineworker on social media to show your support.