A vintage-style incandescent light bulb (C) is shown with an LED light bulb (L) and a compact florescent (CFL) light bulb (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prices on about everything, including electricity rates, across all areas around the Miami Valley have been recently impacted.

On Wednesday, Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved the settlement plan for AES Ohio’s Electric Security Plan. The plan is said to meet consumer needs, while also improving reliability.

“Approval of the ESP settlement represents a significant milestone for AES Ohio to create

meaningful reliability improvements while supporting customer needs and the rapid growth of

the Dayton region,” said Ahmed Pasha, acting AES President, US Utilities. “We are appreciative

of the efforts and collaboration among our stakeholders to reach this settlement for the benefit

of our customers.”

According to a release from AES Ohio, the $25 charge for meter reconnection with smart meters will be eliminated. PUCO ordered in December 2022 that following the approval of the Electric Security Plan, the authorized increase would be activated.

“A residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month will see a $2.71 decrease from the

ESP settlement, which will offset the distribution rate increase of $8.04 for a net increase

of $5.33,” the release said. “This reflects a 3.4% increase for customers on AES Ohio’s Standard Service Offer (SSO).”

AES Ohio says the first billing change will go into effect in September.

PUCO released their own statement in another release:

“The settlement we approve today will serve to improve the service quality and reliability of the grid across AES Ohio’s service territory,” PUCO Chair Jenifer French said. “Incentivizing off-peak electric vehicle charging, economic development opportunities and customer and community assistance programs are exciting opportunities for Ohio consumers.”

To learn more, click here.