Adventure Reef Water Park in Kettering to return for 2021 season

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts announced the return of Adventure Reef Water Park for the 2021 summer season.

The city said the season will kick off on Saturday, May 29 for the Memorial Day pre-season weekend which runs through Monday, May 31. Regular season hours begin Friday, June 4.

Due to circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including challenges in hiring staff, Adventure Reef hours will differ from previous years. The water park will be open daily from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. to begin the season. Hours may be extended later in the season if staffing is increased.

For the 2021 season only, admission will not include access to the Kettering Recreation Complex indoor pool.

Daily admission fees for this summer are:

Kettering Resident Youth: $4 / Non-Resident Youth: $8

Resident Adult: $5 / Non-Resident Adult: $1

Daily admission for both youth and adults will be $1 less after 4 p.m.

Adventure Reef Water Park 2021 season pass rates are:

Resident Youth: $55 / Non-Resident Youth: $85

Resident Adult: $65 / Non-Resident Adult: $100

Resident Family: $195 / Non-Resident Family $295

The city said customers who purchase a pass by June 6 will receive an additional 10 percent off.

For more information and updates, visit www.playkettering.org.