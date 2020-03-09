Advanced Roofing employees return after helping Tennessee tornado recovery

Breaking News
Governor DeWine announces 3 positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A roofing company out of Huber Heights just got back from helping people in Tennessee who are recovering from last week’s tornadoes.

The group of four men delivered supplies and helped with cleanup, and said the devastation was all too familiar to the Miami Valley after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Adam Stanley, the sales manager of Advanced Roofing, Felipe Linares-Serrano, the owner of Advanced Roofing, and two other members of one of their roofing crews went to Tennessee on Friday and just got back Sunday night.

“We went just because we know what it’s like to have that type of loss like we’ve had here in Dayton in the last year,” said Stanley.

Stanley told 2 NEWS Monday morning that they delivered supplies, cleaning materials, food, and water to the devastated areas. He said the response has been extraordinary, adding that by the time they arrived, most of the damaged roofs had already been tarped, so they helped in other ways like assisting with debris cleanup.

“It’s going to be years before that area is back to normal again,” said Stanley. “That storm was about a quarter-mile wide and it stretched 60 miles, so it’s a wide swath of devastation down there.”

Stanley said he went and helped after hail storms in that area but the damage this time was in a league of its own.

“When everything you’ve worked your whole life for is in ruins, it’s tough,” said Stanley. “You know the saddest part was, as we were clearing debris, anything personal was set to the side. Memorabilia, photos, personal items, things like that, almost every house had a little pile.”

But he said what has stuck with him and the others that responded, is the Tennessean’s resiliency.

