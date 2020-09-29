Adult daycare bus crashes into house in Clay Township

CLAY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — An adult daycare bus crashed into a house on Pansing Road in Clay Township Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the driver was having a medical issue and was backing into a driveway when it they hit the house above the garage. The damage to the home is minor.

Officers at the scene said none of the passengers were hurt, the number of people on the bus is unclear. The driver was taken to Miami Valley North but their current condition is unknown.

