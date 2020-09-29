Adult daycare bus crashes into house in Clay Township

CLAY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — An adult daycare bus crashed into a house on Pansing Road in Clay Township Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that the driver was having a medical issue and was backing into a driveway when it they hit the house above the garage. The damage to the home is minor.
Officers at the scene said none of the passengers were hurt, the number of people on the bus is unclear. The driver was taken to Miami Valley North but their current condition is unknown.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Disney to lay off 28,000 employees at its parks in California, Florida
- Senior living community in Troy getting dose of pet therapy
- Mendelsons donates 35 skids of clothing to Good Neighbor House
- 500,000 sharks might have to die to fight COVID-19, advocacy group says
- Solar storm brings northern lights to mainland US. Here’s how to watch