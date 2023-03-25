Caregiver supporting woman with in walking mobility walker. Midsection of nurse is assisting disabled senior female in recovery. They are at home.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The organization Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley may have a program that is of interest to you or your loved one.

According to a release, Goodwill operates a service specifically for seniors that are in need of day program activities, which is said to be an alternative for the services provided directly within their home from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program helps adults in need that are needing necessary services.

Jennifer Bonifas is the Vice President of Program Services for the organization and says it’s important to help adults that are in need of specialized services as much as they can. Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley is excited to see and have the program.

“It is a much needed service in the community and we are glad that Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is able to offer this person-centered service for seniors trying to live independently in the area,” Bonifas said. “The Senior Adult Services offer a safe, caring home-away-from-home program for seniors who want to maintain their independence at home and in the community.”

Services that will be available to those interested will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes door-to-door transportation, lunch and snacks, as well as medical and personal care.

Additionally, the seniors in the program will have the chance to take field trips to different locations. Going shopping and to community events are also said to be included to help with the person’s mental and physical health.

“Having a safe, welcoming place for older loved ones to receive treatment, socialize and enjoy recreation allows caregivers to go about their daily tasks and enjoy some personal relaxation,” the release says.

To learn more about the Easter Seals Adult Day Services, you are able to call 1 (833) 437-6833 or click here to send an email.