Adoption recruiters find families still interested in adopting, fostering despite pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -Local adoption recruiters for the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program are celebrating 10,000 adoptions nationwide. The Dave Thomas Foundation started this program in 2004 to specifically focus on the hardest-to-place youth in foster care; teenagers, children with special needs and children with siblings

In Ohio, more than 1200 of youth in this group were adopted over the last five years.

“Ohio really stepped up and became the standard bearer for what could happen on behalf of children in the community,” said Rita Soronen, President and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Local adoption recruiters with the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program says they’ve seen adoptions succeed and interest grow, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You would think during the current status of everything it might be a little harder but because families are home they’re able to bond a little better [and] they’re able to spend a little more time together. So we’ve had a lot of successes,” shared Lisa Carlin, a local recruiter with the program.

In Montgomery County, there are currently about 60 children in the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program. For more information on the program and the Dave Thomas Foundation for adoption, click here.