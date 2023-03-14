DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get out in the community this spring and help make a difference in your local parks with the Five Rivers MetroParks Adopt a Park event.

On Saturday, April 22, volunteers from across the area and of all ages, accessibility levels and backgrounds get the opportunity to help keep the parks clean and protect the region’s natural heritage.

There are a variety of projects available on the Metroparks website, from garden prep to fencing maintenance to the removal of invasive plants. Both group and individual volunteers can also sign up for a free Adopt a Park litter removal kit. According to the website, these kits can be picked up at the Cox Arboretum or Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

For more information, or to sign up for a volunteer opportunity, click here.