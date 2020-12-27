Adopt-a-Nurse Facebook page connecting good Samaritans to COVID nurses in need of a smile

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN)- To support the hundreds of hardworking nurses and healthcare workers in the Miami Valley, a new Facebook page has been created. Adopt a Nurse Ohio is looking to connect nurses in need of a quick pick-me-up gift or encouragement with good Samaritans looking to spread goodwill.

Marty Dickason is one of more than 1600 members of the Facebook group. She’s been a nurse for 4 years and now travels to Columbus to help with their COVID cases. She’s received several gifts through the group so far.

“Sometimes you just have really hard days and something coming unexpectedly it’s like…’there’s that little boost of energy I needed,'” she said. “I remember, one day, I had a really hard day at work …when the doorbell rang and it was just a little gift. It’s something that lifted my spirits enough to say ‘I can do this.'”

Stories like this is the purpose of the group. It follows the same format as Adopt-a-Senior and Adopt-a-Teacher, both Facebook groups with much success earlier this year. Organizers and Facebook group administrators encourage the nurses to post their story and a wish list of their needs or desires. Then, benevolent strangers scroll the group looking for a person to send a gift to.

For nurses like Chasilee Crawford, it’s a bright spot in very dark days.

“[It’s] just something that will make our day a little bit easier,” said Crawford. “I think that every nurse is deserving and every healthcare worker is deserving of something special and I think this is a great program for that.”

Organizers say there are still about 200 nurses needing to be adopted.

To learn more about the Adopt a Nurse Facebook page, click here.