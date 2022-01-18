DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You might just find your new furry friend this week at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s ‘Adopt-A-Bull’ Special.

According to the Humane Society, eight sweet pit bull mixes are searching for their forever homes, and this week, it only costs $22 to bring one home. However, even with the reduced rates, the Humane Society will still have the same vetting process to ensure each of these animals goes somewhere safe and loving.

“At the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, we are devoted to finding loving homes for wonderful pets,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “How the animals came to us may be a sad story. One was dumped at our doorstep. A few were part of a cruelty and neglect case. Others came into our shelter as strays. Nevertheless, now that they are with us, they are safe and loved, but our shelter is not a home. These are amazing dogs who sadly continue to be overlooked and we hope that this campaign will bring them to the spotlight so they can soon feel the comfort and love that comes with being in a forever home.”

Eight pit bull mixes are currently waiting for their new homes: Boeing, Lorna, Vivian, Roger, Winnie, Kala, Dollie and Lollie, each one with their own unique personality.

If you are interested in bringing one of these dogs home with you, click here to get more information and fill out an adoption application. You can also drop by the shelter in person to meet these pups at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton.