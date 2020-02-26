Administrator named to head Takoda Collins’ estate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorney David Brannon told WDTN.com on Wednesday he was named administrator for the estate of Takoda Collins. He said this is the first step in any proceedings that may be taken on the Dayton child’s behalf after his death on Dec. 13.

“My role is to get the estate open,” Brannon said. “We will be working with interested parties in determining the course we want to go. This is the preliminary first step.”

Brannon said possible interested parties include citizens groups, the families and government entities in determining the estate’s next course. He said the court naming an administrator is the first step in identifying and addressing issues that possibly led to Collins’s death.

“You don’t want Takoda to turn into a statistic,” Brannon said. “I think identifying the problem here will lead to other problems being reviewed and fixed. Whether that’s legislative, internal policies or execution, I think that will all come out.”

Collins died in December at Dayton Children’s Hospital. His father, Al-Mutahan McLean, is in Montgomery County Jail awaiting trial on seven counts related to child abuse and one count of sexual assault of a person under the age of 13. Two adults living with Collins are also charged, each facing four counts of endangering children.