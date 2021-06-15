Adelyn’s Rainbow Run to benefit Ronald McDonald House

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — After a year hiatus, a run to honor a little girl’s memory will be back in full force to benefit the charity that helped her family.

Adelyn’s Rainbow Run will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. at Duke Park in Troy.

“When she passed away, we wanted something to keep her memory alive and keep her story out there and a way to give back to those who helped us so much,” says Shellie Drake, Adelyn’s mother.

In June 2013, Adelyn died of congenital heart failure at 7-months-old. In her young, short life, she’s made quite an impact, and Adelyn’s Rainbow Run was started to benefit what became the Drakes’ home away from home.

They stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while Adelyn was in the NICU at Dayton Children’s after she was born in November 2012.

“They just treated us straight like family. They just helped us out so much and gave us peace and comfort until we could go home back to our own home,” recalls Shellie.

Every year, a couple hundred runners get their hearts pumping to pump money back into the Ronald McDonald House, so other families can stay there for free if they need to.

“Our kind of goal was like $10,000, and then we hit that pretty quickly, and we were like alright let’s go some more. How much can we give?” smiles Shellie.

Since 2014, the run has raised more than $20,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.

Adelyn’s six-year-old sister Ellie is giving back in her own way this year by helping hydrate runners and handing out drinks.

“If they get sweaty, and so they need hydrated to get them not sweaty so they just feel perfect then,” says Ellie.

The run is always held the last Saturday in June, the closest date to Adelyn’s passing with people hitting the pavement to spread her love beyond the rainbow.

“Please come out and run the race, please,” pleads Ellie with a smile.

To register for the run, click here.