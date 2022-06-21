TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Adelyn’s Rainbow Run will be returning for 2022, once again benefitting Dayton Ronald McDonald Houses.

Adelyn’s Rainbow Run will be held on Saturday, June 25 at Duke Park in Troy.

The run is in honor of Adelyn Drake, a girl who died of congenital heart failure at 7 months old in June 2013. During Adelyn’s time in the NICU at Dayton Children’s the family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House.

The family now holds Adelyn’s Rainbow Run every year to give back to the Ronald McDonald Houses of Dayton who they said treated them like family.

“They just treated us straight like family. They just helped us out so much and gave us peace and comfort until we could go home back to our own home,” said Adelyn’s mother, Shellie Drake in 2021.

Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. At check-in, you will receive a racer string bag and an extra soft cotton t-shirt if you had registered by June 11.

Registration will be open until race day and is $35 per person. You will also be able to register on the day of the race. Click here to register.