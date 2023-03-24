KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Another concert has just been added to Fraze Pavilion’s lineup of concerts.

Loverboy and 38 Special will be performing live at the Fraze in Kettering on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 8 p.m. The concert has been announced it will be a part of MIX 107.7’s SummerFest Kick-Off series.

On the Fraze’s website, Loverboy is described as a band that has been working to entertain audiences all across the world since the group was created back in 1978. Some of the most popular songs the band has performed include “Working for the Weekend”, “Lovin’ Every Minute of It” and more.

The southern rock band 38 Special is said by the Fraze to perform in more than 100 cities per year. Songs performed by band include “Rockin’ Into the Night”, “Caught Up in You” and many more.

Tickets for the show will be limited to four per person on the first day of the sale. For lawn and terrace seating, the price is said to be $45. Attendees looking for seating in the plaza or orchestra section, the price is stated as $65. All of the prices for the tickets will be increasing on the day of the show by $5.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the Kettering concert, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. People looking to purchasing tickets can do so online or in person at the Fraze FanFare Store inside Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering.