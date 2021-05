NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Comedian Dave Chappelle attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – If you weren’t able to get a ticket for Dave Chappelle & Friends return, you have another chance to catch the comedy show in June.

Live Nation Comedy announced additional days for the show that will be on June 2, 3, 4 and 5 at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.