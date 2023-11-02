Video from a July broadcast about addiction recovery celebration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — BrightView Health has opened a new outpatient addiction treatment center.

BrightView Health, alongside chamber executives, city council members, partner agencies, local business owners and Riverside community members celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Located at 5464 Burkhardt Road in Riverside, the center will provide “accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in a discreet outpatient setting” at the former site of a Family Video location.

The new location will offer medication-assisted treatment, counseling, therapy, and social support to patients. In a partnership with job readiness programs and other local agencies, the social services team can also help patients find steady employment.

BrightView accepts all forms of insurance, including Medicaid Medicare, and military health insurance. The company also helps uninsured patients get coverage for addiction treatment.

“Building partnerships with southwestern Ohio medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care,” said Keitha Siler, community outreach manager at BrightView Health. “BrightView’s goal is to ensure anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long term recovery.”

If you need help with an addiction, you can call 1-833-510-4357, or schedule an appointment.

Walk-in appointments are welcome until 3:00 p.m. on weekdays.