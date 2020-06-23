ADAMHS awarded ‘Best in Health’ by National Association of Counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) was recognized by the National Association of Counties (NACo) for its crisis assistance following the 2019 tornadoes and mass shooting.

The NACo 2020 Achievement Award in the “Best in Health” category was for the Family Assistance Center which began operating within a week following the tornadoes and the Recovery and Resiliency Center in the Oregon District following the killing of nine people.

“The back-to-back community crises created an immediate, as well as long-term need, for emotional and mental health trauma support,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley. “While the need for crisis trauma response was broadly similar, the services were uniquely different for each tragic event.”

The Family Assistance Center operated for 24 days providing emotional support, trauma debriefing, crisis services and access to basic needs to over 1,651 households.

A Recovery and Resiliency Center was activated for 16 days offering much needed support and information about mental health resources to anyone distressed by the violence.