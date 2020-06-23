Live Now
Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee

ADAMHS awarded ‘Best in Health’ by National Association of Counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

6-13 FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) was recognized by the National Association of Counties (NACo) for its crisis assistance following the 2019 tornadoes and mass shooting.

The NACo 2020 Achievement Award in the “Best in Health” category was for the Family Assistance Center which began operating within a week following the tornadoes and the Recovery and Resiliency Center in the Oregon District following the killing of nine people.

“The back-to-back community crises created an immediate, as well as long-term need, for emotional and mental health trauma support,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley. “While the need for crisis trauma response was broadly similar, the services were uniquely different for each tragic event.”

The Family Assistance Center operated for 24 days providing emotional support, trauma debriefing, crisis services and access to basic needs to over 1,651 households.

A Recovery and Resiliency Center was activated for 16 days offering much needed support and information about mental health resources to anyone distressed by the violence.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS