Acts announced for 2020 Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Air Show announced four additional acts Tuesday for the 2020 show as the show’s 2020 website goes lives.

Headlining the show in 2020 will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who last appeared in Dayton in 2018. Included in the team’s demonstration are six powerful Boeing F/A-18 Hornets, flying as little as 18 inches apart and up to 700 mph. Sixty members of the team with travel to Dayton.

Also performing will be TORA! TORA! TORA! which will perform an “emotional reenactment” of the bombing on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The act will conclude with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous address to the nation that followed the attack.

AeroShell Aerobatic team will be making an appearance as well to the Dayton Air Show. The team has four, loud and powerful Pratt & Whitney 600 horsepower radial engines. The team last performed in Dayton in 2014.

Kevin Coleman will be performing for the first time in Dayton as a solo act. The 29-year-old aerobatic sensation began flight lessons at age 10 and performed in Dayton in 2010 as part of Sean D. Tucker’s “Stars of Tomorrow” program.

Finally, Cincinnati-based Redline Airshows will be bringing their dynamic two-ship formation aerobatic performance to Dayton in 2020. Redline last performed in Dayton in 2018.

“The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and four of the top civilian attractions in the country- what a fantastic start to our 2020 show lineup,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing organization of the show. “What a great show we’ll have in 2020. Our fans are going to love it.”

The 2020 Dayton Air Show will be held June 27 and 28 at Dayton International Airport. More information can be found on its website by clicking HERE.

