Active shooter training to be held in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN)– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its sixth annual Active Shooter Response Training on Sept. 14 & Sept. 15.

According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, officers can train at the Mercer County Home at 4871 State Route 29 in Celina from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Departments can train their personnel through both classroom instruction and hands-on scenarios involving intruders and victims. The Sherriff’s Office confirmed they will be using airsoft guns to simulate ‘force on force’ training.

The Sheriff’s office said that the Mercer County Home will allow people to train in a residential situation. The area will be closed to the public, and people may notice a large number of officers both in and around the building.

“Our hope is to allow all of the officers from Mercer County to train in differing types of structures so that they are better prepared to circumstances like this,” said Patrol Sergeant Jay Wehrkamp. “We hope that we never have to use the training, but want to be as prepared as possible if we do.”