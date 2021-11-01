SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of a shooting that killed one man and injured three others in Springfield in July will stand trial.

Emil Witherspoon, 43, had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges after police say he shot his ex-girlfriend and her then-boyfriend Antoine Crooks at a Springfield gas station. Crooks was found dead at the scene. Two children, according to police, were also injured in the shooting.

Court records show Witherspoon has been found competent to stand trial in a five-page psychiatric report. Witherspoon will face charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. He is scheduled to go to trial December 14.