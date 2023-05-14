DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of escaping the Auglaize County Jail is now back in custody.

In a social media post, the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office provided an update about 30-year-old Brendan Reed, saying he was back in custody. Reed allegedly left the jail by forcing open a door and was reportedly last seen near the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant, according to a prior news release.

