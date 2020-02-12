Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Accumulating snow expected in northern Miami Valley counties late Wednesday into Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Snow

Dayton Snow on Feb. 7, 2020 (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A winter storm is expected to impact much of the Miami Valley Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern counties of the viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties beginning at 1 pm Wednesday and going through 10 am Thursday. Two-to-four inches of snow is possible in these counties.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, a brief wintry mix is expected to develop in the afternoon that will quickly change over to rain. As the system spreads north of I-70, it will remain a mix or fall as primarily snow or sleet. The entire area will change back to rain before going back to snow, with 2″-4″ possible in the northern counties and 1″-2″ in the Dayton areas.

Watch Jamie Jarosik’s full forecast here:

See the current radar below:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS