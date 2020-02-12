Accumulating snow expected in northern Miami Valley counties late Wednesday into Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A winter storm is expected to impact much of the Miami Valley Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern counties of the viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties beginning at 1 pm Wednesday and going through 10 am Thursday. Two-to-four inches of snow is possible in these counties.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, a brief wintry mix is expected to develop in the afternoon that will quickly change over to rain. As the system spreads north of I-70, it will remain a mix or fall as primarily snow or sleet. The entire area will change back to rain before going back to snow, with 2″-4″ possible in the northern counties and 1″-2″ in the Dayton areas.

Watch Jamie Jarosik’s full forecast here:

See the current radar below: