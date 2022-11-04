Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all gamers! The 10th annual AcadeCon will take place from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Hosted by the RPG Academy, the event will be held at the Dayton Convention Center.

In addition to role-playing games, board games and card games, AcadeCon will feature panels on game design, a game library, Friday night karaoke, a costume contest on Saturday, daily door prizes, as well as special guests including local podcasters, streamers and content creators.

There will also be over 20 local vendors and a selection of local game designers play-testing new games.

Most events are free after the purchase of a badge. Badges can be purchased here.