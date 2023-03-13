DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Located in the Water Street District, AC Hotel Dayton is officially open!

According to a release, the 134-room hotel features “modern, European-style elegance” and is close to several Dayton attractions such as the Oregon District, the Schuster Performing Arts Center, the Dayton Convention Center and more.

Included in the hotel is a rooftop bar and restaurant, The Foundry. The release said The Foundry has a “Modern American Gastropub cuisine, signature and artisanal cocktails, and local craft beers.”

The rooftop terrace also has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark, which is just one block away.

AC Hotel Dayton is located at 124 Madison Street.

To book your stay at the AC Hotel Dayton, click here.