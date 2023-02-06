DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The newest hotel in the Miami Valley, AC Hotel Dayton, is set to open its doors in downtown Dayton next month.

“We’re thrilled to join the Dayton community and offer visitors a refined, yet approachable hospitality experience that is unique to the area,” Ian Legros, General Manager, said. “As the area continues to see growth, we are committed to offering all visitors a comfortable and thoughtful stay while enjoying all that Water Street District has to offer.”

The AC Hotel Dayton offers 134 rooms to choose from. Guests will have access to a fitness center in addition to European-inspired breakfast by day in the AC Kitchen and craft beer or cocktails paired with light bites by night in the AC Lounge, according to a release.

(Photos courtesy of the Kinship Company)





The property is also home to The Foundry, AC Hotel Dayton’s rooftop bar and restaurant set to open this spring. The restaurant features an outside terrace overlooking Day Air Ballpark. The Foundry will feature Modern American Gastropub-inspired dishes, signature and artisanal cocktails and local craft beers, the release states.

The hotel features meeting rooms and a collaborative AC Library offering communal tables, a wireless printer and access to a laptop or tablet.

The hotel is now accepting online bookings here, with rates starting at $153 per night.