Abraham Lincoln statue gets public escort

DAYTON, OH – The Abraham Lincoln statue planned for the Dayton Veterans Association campus is moving to a new location to finish another step before installation.

The statue will move from artist Mike Major’s studio in Urbana to Copp Systems in Dayton on Monday, May 18, at 11 a.m.

Officials say that the move will be postponed if it rains and the public will be notified of the changed date.

The motorcade is following this route and the public is invited to watch or join the caravan.

Major’s life-size sculpture of Lincoln features the president seated with a pen in hand and legislation he signed creating the National Soldier’s and Sailor’s Asylum for Veterans which is today’s VA.

Major also created the Lincoln statue on Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton.

Plans call for the Lincoln statue to be dedicated on the Dayton VA grounds later this year.