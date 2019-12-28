Above normal temperatures press on for this last weekend of the decade

Half and half weekend, dry today and very soggy on Sunday.

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY THROUGH 9 AM***

Visibilities will very through 9 AM. Some locations will see very dense fog.

After morning fog burns off, skies will continue to have lots of clouds with some peeks of sunshine. Well above normal highs continue today. This evening there may be a few sprinkles around, but the bulk of the rain pushes in mainly after midnight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and continued mild. High 58

TONIGHT: Rain developing late. Low 52

SUNDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Isolated thunder possible. High 61

Sunday will be a messy travel day for much of the mid section of the country.

Turning colder on Monday with a chance of a rain/snow mix. Dry weather is expected and closer to seasonable temperatures as we ring in 2020 with highs around 40.

