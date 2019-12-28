Above normal temperatures press on for this last weekend of the decade

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY THROUGH 9 AM***
After morning fog burns off, skies will continue to have lots of clouds with some peeks of sunshine. Well above normal highs continue today. This evening there may be a few sprinkles around, but the bulk of the rain pushes in mainly after midnight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and continued mild. High 58
TONIGHT: Rain developing late. Low 52
SUNDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Isolated thunder possible. High 61
Turning colder on Monday with a chance of a rain/snow mix. Dry weather is expected and closer to seasonable temperatures as we ring in 2020 with highs around 40.
Live Doppler 2HD
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.