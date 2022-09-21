MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown police officer was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a crash victim.

On August 12, Officer Adam Grindstaff was called to the scene of an accident involving two motorcycles. He saw one of the victims suffering from a serious leg injury and bleeding profusely.

Before Fire and EMS crews could arrive, Officer Grindstaff applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and helped provide medical aid. Crews on the scene said they believe Grindstaff’s quick thinking saved the man’s life.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Middletown Division of Police presented Officer Grindstaff with the Meritorious Service award. According to the department, this award is given to those who perform acts of heroism above the normal call of duty.