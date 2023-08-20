DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Around 500 University of Dayton students are scheduled to help build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, about 500 incoming business students at UD will contribute by helping build walls for two Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton homes. The students are expected to be completed with the walls of the home Sunday around 6 p.m.

“Students choose UD in part for our commitment to the common good, and this service day gives them a chance to take action as a servant leader from day one,” said School of Business Administration Dean Trevor Collier.

When students complete their portion of the project, they will get to see the walls stood up to see their progress.

“This panel build is an important first step in the process to help a local family purchase a Habitat home, made possible for them with a 0% interest rate,” said David Mauch, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton’s development director.

The panels will be taken to an undisclosed location in the Edgemont neighborhood in Dayton.