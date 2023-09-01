DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Airport will soon be expanding.

A new terminal is in the process of being built, according to Airport Manager Scott Naas.

“As we have seen significant growth in the past few years with arrivals and departures, there is a need to replace our current facility,” Naas said. “The new terminal is going to be able to offer much more to the general aviation and business aviation community locally and across the nation.”

The project will cost nearly two million dollars. A grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and an additional grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Office of Aviation is helping to fund the construction.

The current terminal, which is being replaced, has been used for the past 45 years. The new terminal will be over 3,500 square feet.