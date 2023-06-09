** The above video is a recap of the fourth day of Abby Michaels’ trial on June 8, 2023 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The verdict has come down for Abby Michaels: not guilty.

The judge’s ruling coming down today after a week of testimonies from both witnesses and experts in the medical field.

Michaels pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in a St. Patrick’s Day 2019 head-on collision that killed a mother and father and their 10-year-old daughter.

Those charges have officially been dropped, and bond has been released.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office issued the following statement in regard to the verdict:

“The investigating law enforcement agency, Moraine Police Department, and we firmly believe there was sufficient evidence to prove Abby Michael’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and as such we are shocked and disappointed with Judge Dankof’s ruling today. We will continue to fight for justice for every victim in Montgomery County. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Thompson family during this difficult time.”