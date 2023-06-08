DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The defense of Abby Michaels, which began Wednesday with the questioning of Dr. Christina Waite, the director of psychiatry at Miami Valley Hospital, continues today at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Michaels has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in a St. Patrick’s Day 2019 head-on collision that killed a mother and father and their 10-year-old daughter.

Witnesses reported that Michaels was driving on the wrong side of I-75 when the crash occurred.

2 NEWS’ Sarah Bean will once again be at the courthouse to provide updates.