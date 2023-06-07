DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the prosecution resting its case just before noon Tuesday and court adjourning for the day, Wednesday marks the start of Abby Michaels’ defense in her trial at Montgomery County Courthouse.

Michaels has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in a St. Patrick’s Day 2019 head-on collision that killed a mother and father and their 10-year-old daughter.

Witnesses reported that Michaels was driving on the wrong side of I-75 when the crash occurred.

The trial is set to resume at 1:30 p.m. today. 2 NEWS’ Sarah Bean will once again be providing updates.