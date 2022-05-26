DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Abbey Credit Union helped raise funds for Dayton Children’s, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The campaign ran during the month of April and raised a total of $1,500.

Employees at the Vandalia and Troy locations asked members to donate for kids at Dayton Children’s. These donations were then matched by Abbey Credit Union.

On May 26, Abbey Credit Union presented the check to Dayton Children’s and a patient ambassador representative at the Troy branch.

Since 1989, Abbey Credit union has raised nearly $11,000 for Dayton Children’s Hospital. Thanks to community support through campaigns like this, Dayton Children’s is able to go above and beyond in providing care to every child, regardless of their ability to pay.