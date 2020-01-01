Abandoned warehouse in Middletown goes up in flames

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are working to contain a large fire at a vacant warehouse in Middletown.

Crews responded to the warehouse just before 7:00 this morning at the corner of Girard Avenue and Verity Parkway. The warehouse was formally the Middletown Paper Board building but is now owned by the city of Middletown.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the building all morning as fire crews continue to battle flames. No injuries have been reported but several walls inside the building have collapsed.

Firefighters are spraying water on the flames and are now working to keep it under control to avoid injuries to firefighters.

WDTN has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

